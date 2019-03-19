Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
For more information about
Russell MacPherson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell MacPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Robert MacPherson


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Robert MacPherson Obituary
Russell Robert MacPherson
November 21, 1947 - March 11, 2019

DENNIS, MA - With great sadness, the family of Russell "Russ" MacPherson announce his unexpected passing. Russell, 71 of Dennis, MA (previously Tewksbury, MA) passed away on March 11, 2019 at the Cape Cod Hospital with his family by his side, after complications from an industrial accident.

Born in Lowell on November 21, 1947, son of the late Robert R. MacPherson and Ruth G. (Pelton) MacPherson.

Russell was a proud and loving father who enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family. He was a sentimental man that enjoyed re-telling old stories and taking trips down memory lane any chance he could. He was always up for a trivia question or playing some Keno and he could make you laugh with his huge sense of humor and his even bigger boisterous laugh that was contagious.

Russell loved being a Plumber and working with his hands. He dedicated his life to his Trade. He started his first business as "MacPherson Plumbing and Heating" and from there began "Standard Plumbing and Heating" and "Lin-Mac Plumbing and Heating". He also spent years as the Alternate Plumbing & Gas Inspector for the Town of Tewksbury.

Russell is survived by his wife Donna (Stearns) Jason, daughter Lindsey E. (MacPherson) Kasprzyk and her husband Matthew E. Kasprzyk of Aurora, CO; along with the children of his wife Rich Dulgarian, Scott Jason and Kerri Jason; his sister Heather (MacPherson) Hills of Atkinson, N.H., and his loving niece and nephew. Russell also leaves behind his loyal feline companions Desi and Lucy.

To honor Russell's wishes, his ashes will be laid to rest at Corporation Beach in Dennis, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now