Home

POWERED BY

Services
Inurnment
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Upton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Upton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Upton Obituary
Ruth A. Upton
of Palm Coast, FLA.

Ruth A. Upton of Palm Coast, FLA. passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Lowell, Mass., Ruth was the daughter of Mary and Joseph Caron.

She graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Community College and soon met the love of her life, Bob Upton. They moved to Shelton, Conn. where she worked for 33 years at Sikorsky Aircraft.

In 1987, Ruth and Bob retired to Palm Coast where they loved to entertain and were active in the community, including the , Knights of Columbus and Elks. Ruth loved to line dance, crochet and craft, play mahjongg and shop (she always was dressed to a T). Ruth and Bob were married 60 years when Bob passed away in 2017, after which she moved to assisted living in Palm Coast where she taught line dancing, kicked ass at Bingo and "collected" cookies. She spoke often of Bob and the wonderful life they shared.

She was predeceased by her sisters Claire, Alice and Mary, brother John, and special niece ("sister") Patricia Santos. Ruth and Bob are survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Their ashes will be laid to rest (alongside Avila and Patricia Santos) at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -