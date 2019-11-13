|
Ruth A. Upton
of Palm Coast, FLA.
Ruth A. Upton of Palm Coast, FLA. passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Lowell, Mass., Ruth was the daughter of Mary and Joseph Caron.
She graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Community College and soon met the love of her life, Bob Upton. They moved to Shelton, Conn. where she worked for 33 years at Sikorsky Aircraft.
In 1987, Ruth and Bob retired to Palm Coast where they loved to entertain and were active in the community, including the , Knights of Columbus and Elks. Ruth loved to line dance, crochet and craft, play mahjongg and shop (she always was dressed to a T). Ruth and Bob were married 60 years when Bob passed away in 2017, after which she moved to assisted living in Palm Coast where she taught line dancing, kicked ass at Bingo and "collected" cookies. She spoke often of Bob and the wonderful life they shared.
She was predeceased by her sisters Claire, Alice and Mary, brother John, and special niece ("sister") Patricia Santos. Ruth and Bob are survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Their ashes will be laid to rest (alongside Avila and Patricia Santos) at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
