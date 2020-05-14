Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Sister
Lowell
Ruth Ann Dunfey, 76, of Lowell passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Belvidere Health Care Center. Ruth Ann was born in Lowell on March 16, 1944 to Peter and Ellen (McNally) Goyette. She was educated at Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Ruth Ann made her home in Lowell and it was where she raised her only child, Paul. Until her retirement, Ruth Ann was a dedicated, 30 year employee of Santander. Ruth Ann loved being a mom and relished being a grandmother to Sean, Alan, Steven, Katherine, and Julia. She never missed the opportunity to see them dance, or play sports. Ruth Ann spent so many hours at the dance studio that she affectionately became known as "Dance Nana" by the students. In her free time Ruth Ann could be found outside enjoying the fresh air or at the beach, one of her favorite places to be. She enjoyed word searches and was a dedicated reader. Ruth Ann's kindness and love will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her son Paul Dunfey III and his wife, Elaine (Larose) of Lowell, Ruth Ann is survived by her grandchildren, Sean Paquette and his partner Kimberly Duong of Nashua, NH, Alan Paquette and his partner Alannah Leigh of Pelham, NH, Steven Paquette and his partner Fabio Corredar, of Lawrence, MA, Katherine Dunfey, and Julia Dunfey both of Lowell; her great grandchildren Tessa Furnari, and Kairi Paquette; her sister, Ellen Graves of Manchester, NH, her brother, Paul Goyette and his wife Rachael of Wells, ME, her sister-in-law Theresa Goyette of Hudson, NH and many nieces and nephews; Ruth Ann was predeceased by her brother, Peter Goyette, and brother-in-law, Clark Graves. Ruth Ann leaves her lifelong and dear friend Midge Jacques. Ruth Ann is now reunited with her lifelong companion, Joe Fardon who predeceased her.
A private family service and burial will be held for Ruth Ann.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ruth Ann's name may be made to Lowell General Cancer Center. Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center 295 Varnum Avenue Lowell, MA 01854
https://www.lowellgeneral.org/about-us/ways-to-give/donate-online1
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE
FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.