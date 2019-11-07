|
Ruth C. (McEnaney) Meade, 96, a resident of Lowell for the last 75 years, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in N. Chelmsford, Mass, daughter of the late James and Clara (Coughlin) McEnaney, Ruth was a graduate of Chelmsford High School and Lowell Commercial College and worked for Stop & Shop for more than 30 years prior to her retirement.
She was married to her beloved husband Paul J. Meade, Sr. for 46 years and together they raised their two sons, Paul and Brian.
Up until the past few years, Ruth was a very active person who especially enjoyed travelling, square dancing and bowling with her many dear friends. For many years Ruth spent her summer leisure time at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, NH and wintered in Naples, FL. Ruth always enjoyed a good time whether it be with family or friends and typically was the life of the party.
She was a member of the Alpine Square Dance Club, the Alpine and Brunswick Bowling Leagues in Lowell, the Chelmsford and Lowell Seniors Clubs, Red Hatters of Naples, Florida, and the Wheel around Wheelers of Pelham, NH. Ruth was also a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.
Ruth will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Paul J. Meade and his wife, Janice of Atkinson, NH and Brian J. Meade and his wife, Margaret of Lowell, MA. She also leaves grandchildren Laurie Meade, Steven Meade, James and his wife Daisy Meade, Brian and his wife Rebecca Meade, and Brendan Meade and his fiancé Elizabeth Evangelista; great-grandchildren Abby, Brady, Ella and Jack Meade, along with several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Paul; brothers Harold and Russell McEnaney, and sister Mona Dunlavey.
Ruth's family would like to thank the many caregivers and staff at D'Youville Rehab and Senior Care, Lowell, MA and Bayberry at Emerald Court, Tewksbury, MA for their many acts of kindness and love shown to Ruth over the past several months.
Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade of Lowell, MA died Nov. 5, 2019. Visiting hours Fri. 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral Sat. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
