Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade

Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade Obituary
Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade
of Lowell, MA

Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade of Lowell, MA died Nov. 5, 2019. Visiting hours Fri. 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral Sat. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
