|
|
Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade
of Lowell, MA
Ruth Claire (McEnaney) Meade of Lowell, MA died Nov. 5, 2019. Visiting hours Fri. 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral Sat. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019