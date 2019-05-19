|
|
a longtime resident of Lowell LOWELL Ruth E. (Halentic) Carroll, age 74, a longtime resident of Lowell, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Daniel W. Carroll, to whom she has been married for 54 years.
She was born in Lowell on November 25, 1944, and was a daughter of the late Emile Halentic and the late Gladys (Pickels) (Halentic) Silva. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1962.
Prior to her retirement, Ruth was employed for many years as a nurse's aide.
She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed spending time with her faithful companion, "The Pup".
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her son, Michael J. Carroll of Springfield; her brother, David Silva of Hubbardston; three sisters, Phyllis Halentic of Lowell, Linda Vanti and her husband Andrew of Pelham, NH, and Denise Blinn of Pelham, NH; her good friend, Dorothy Howard of Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews. CARROLL Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's Life Celebration, at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, on Tuesday, from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM, followed by her Graveside Service at 12:45 PM, at Lowell Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019