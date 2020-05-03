Billy, Dana, Tiffany & Andrea,

So sorry for your loss! Ruth was more than a friend, she was family to us. We've missed having her at our family gatherings & she felt sad that she was not feeling up to joining us. Maurice loved her as a sister & I loved her as an aunt. She will always hold a special place in my heart & will treasure the years working with her & being a part of my life. She was & will always be loved!❤

Leonore