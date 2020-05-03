Billy, Dana, Tiffany & Andrea,
So sorry for your loss! Ruth was more than a friend, she was family to us. We've missed having her at our family gatherings & she felt sad that she was not feeling up to joining us. Maurice loved her as a sister & I loved her as an aunt. She will always hold a special place in my heart & will treasure the years working with her & being a part of my life. She was & will always be loved!❤
Affectionately known as Ma,
Gram, Gomery, Doc; age 100
LOWELL - Ruth E. (Pickles) Montgomery, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from complications due to old age.
She was born in Lowell, on April 23, 1920, a daughter of the late Allan A. and Alice B. (DeVillers) Pickles and was the last surviving of 11 children.
Ruth was born in Lowell and raised in the Wigginsville section, a neighborhood of South Lowell.
She was a fixture at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home. Ruth began working at the funeral home with the founder, Leo J. Ouellette, following, she worked with Maurice and Leonore Ouellette, George and Doris Eno, and finished her career with Ron and Danielle D'Amato, Jay and Marianne McKenna and their families. Before the commonplace use of answering services, Ruth would answer the phones while the directors were out, clean the funeral home for calling hours and after funerals, assist with flower set up, and basically do anything that was asked of her. She would often be seen sitting in the office barking at those delivering flowers to stop spilling the water all of the place! She kept everyone in line, especially the funeral directors she worked with.
She was a member of St. Michael Parish, and was active with the parish school helping with lunches while her sons were attending St. Michael School. She was a longtime member of the former St. Dominic Club, the Centralville Senior Citizens where she was the long time secretary, and the Dracut Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to Foxwoods, taking trips with the Seniors, especially those trips to the Beacon Hotel in NH.
On Thursday, April 23rd, she celebrated her 100th birthday, she was pleased to have her whole family present for the event.
Most important to Ruth was spending time with her dear grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family from Vermont.
Affectionately known as Ma, Gram, Gomery and Doc, she will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by two sons, William J. Montgomery, Jr. of Dracut and Dana D. Montgomery of Pelham, NH; two granddaughters, Tiffany Montgomery and her partner Frankie DaSilva of Pelham, NH and Andrea Montgomery and her partner Allen Brasil of Nashua, NH; three great grandchildren, Brianna Wood, Ava DaSilva and Deven Brasil; a great great granddaughter, Ivy Brasil; a sister-in-law, Jeannette Pickles of FL; her second family, Celeste and Donald Nelson, their children, Meghann and her husband Sean Hunt, Nicole Nelson and her partner Colin Plecharty, and Douglas Nelson and his fiancé Kimberly Lynch, all of Vermont.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William J. Montgomery, and her daughter-in-law, Inga Montgomery.
Funeral Services were private. A Memorial Funeral Mass and Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For condolences, please visit.www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.