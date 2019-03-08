Ruth E. Walsh

of Chelmsford, MA; 69



CHELMSFORD - Ruth E. (Phillips) Walsh, 69, of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully on Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at the Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Walsh Jr. of Billerica, MA.



Ruth was born April 4, 1949 in Berwyn, IL the daughter of Norman A. and the late Martha (Nissen) Phillips and was a graduate of Lexington (MA) High School in 1967. She attended Augustana University in Rock Island, Il.



Mrs. Walsh had been employed as an office manager and human resources representative at several high-tech industries in the Boston area before her retirement in 2012.



She was an avid choir singer and soloist at the First Congregational Church in Billerica, member of the Merrimack Valley Chorale and a supporter of the fine arts. She enjoyed playing Canasta, loved spending time on Cape Cod and visiting with family and friends.



Mrs. Walsh is survived by her son, Stephen A. and his wife Stefanie J. Walsh of Milford and her grandchildren, Ryan and Riley. She is also survived by her two sisters, Janet Grigsby and her husband Phillip of NY and Ellen Chasse and her husband Dennis of ME, as well as her beloved cat, "Midnight".



WALSH - Visiting hours will be held on Mon. March 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the BUMA SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford.



Funeral services will be held on Tues. March 12, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home.



Burial will be held on Tues. March 12, 2019 at 2 PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Inc., 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or to the Myasthenia Foundation of America online at http://myasthenia.org.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019