of Dunstable, formerly of Westford
Ruth G. (Van Norden) Shannon, 82, of Dunstable formerly of Westford died June 8, 2019 surrounded by family at Sunny Acres Nursing Center in Chelmsford.
Ruth was married to the late Harold (Harry) Shannon with whom she would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2019. Ruth and Harry met working in a movie theater when Ruth was 16 years old. They fulfilled a lifetime of deep love beginning the moment they met. They shared a special long distance courtship writing letters to one another, as Harry was stationed overseas in the U.S. Navy. Shortly after he returned, they were married. They celebrated their honeymoon in York, Maine and returned every summer for over 60 years.
Born in Westford, July 8, 1936, Ruth was the daughter of the late Lamert and Mary (Colburn) Van Norden. She was the sister of the late Milton Van Norden, Richard Van Norden, and Esther Van Norden. She graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 1953. Ruth worked in management for the NESC Federal Credit Union in Andover, Mass. She was a member of the West Chelmsford United Methodist Church for many years. Ruth cherished every minute with family and friends. She loved children and made so many beautiful memories with all of her nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed bowling and was on a league for many years. She loved to try new things and was very talented with every craft she did. She attended many fairs with her sewing, knitting & ceramics. She also made cakes & floral arrangements for family birthdays & weddings. Holidays were truly celebrated, especially Christmas. She lived life to the fullest, always had a smile on her face and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by over 50 nieces and nephews, including Donny Greenwood and his wife Evelyn of Westford, David Greenwood and his wife Jennifer of Dunstable, Diana Moulton and her husband Jeff of Westford, Karen Marison and her husband Eric of Nashua, Kimberly Matthes of Haverhill, Susan Provencher and her husband Kirk of Londonderry and Robbie.
Visiting hours Fri. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Sat. at 8 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9 am at St. Mary Church, Chelmsford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
