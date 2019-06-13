Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Chelmsford, MA
Ruth G. (Van Norden) Shannon
of Dunstable, formerly of Westford

Ruth G. (Van Norden) Shannon, 82, of Dunstable, formerly of Westford died June 8, 2019 surrounded by family at Sunny Acres Nursing Center in Chelmsford.

Visiting hours Fri. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Sat. at 8 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9 am at St. Mary Church, Chelmsford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019
