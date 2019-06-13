|
|
Ruth G. (Van Norden) Shannon
of Dunstable, formerly of Westford
Ruth G. (Van Norden) Shannon, 82, of Dunstable, formerly of Westford died June 8, 2019 surrounded by family at Sunny Acres Nursing Center in Chelmsford.
Visiting hours Fri. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Sat. at 8 am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9 am at St. Mary Church, Chelmsford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019