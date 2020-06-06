Ruth H. Bradley
…Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Marshall's retiree; 90

TEWKSBURY

At the age of 90 years young, Ruth Bradley passed away peacefully with her children by her side on June 3, 2020. She married her love, Dennis "Denny" Bradley in May of 1949 who preceded her death in 1995. She was one of four children of the late Thomas and Ruth McCarthy. She leaves four children, Jan Whelan of Andover, Tom Bradley and his wife Jane (Baggs) of Tewksbury, twin sons, Dennis Bradley Jr. and his wife Terry (Field) of Salisbury and Larry Bradley and his wife Tammie (Burrill) of Tewksbury. Ten fantastic grandchildren who all thought they were her favorite: Tommy and Alison Bradley, Jeff Bradley, Laurie and Chris Gorecki, Mark and Shannon Bradley, Jen and Danny Thompson, Patti and Matt L'Heureux, Kristen and David Godin, Karen and Aaron Hakenson, Chris and Erin Bradley, and Matt Bradley and Nichole Allan. She leaves a legacy of 28 great grandchildren: Alayna, Alex, Alexa, Bradley, Catie, Colin, Conor, Declan, Hunter, Jenna, Jenna, Johnnie, Julia, Kelsie, Kyle, Lindsay, Maddie, Mark Jr., Norah, Rachel, Robbie, Taylor, Thomas, Tim, Timmy, Tucker, Victoria and Zack; her brothers, Thomas McCarthy of Philadelphia, PA, Herb and Dot McCarthy of Methuen as well as many special nieces and nephews from the Ashwood, Bradley and McCarthy families, including her nephew, Michael Ashwood of Seabrook, NH who she had a very special bond with. In addition to being greeted with love from her Denny, she was welcomed with a smile and open arms from her predeceased son-in-law, Jack Whelan and her loving sister, Nancy Ashwood.

Arrangements

A private funeral service will be held on June 8, 2020 at Tewksbury Funeral Home followed by a burial at Tewksbury Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate in Ruth's memory to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradley family. For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com. For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Ruth H. Bradley

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
Tewksbury Funeral Home
