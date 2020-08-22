Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
LOWELL
Ruth I. (McAlpine) Staveley RN, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully on August 18, 2020, at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell, aged 91 years. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Staveley, with whom she had celebrated 41 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1995.
Born in Lowell, August 9, 1929, a daughter of the late James F. and Ada M. (Snow) McAlpine. She graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1947, and received her nursing degree from Lowell General School of Nursing in 1950.
Ruth and Richard married on June 27, 1954, settling in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell to raise their family.
She began her nursing career with the Pediatric Unit of St. John's Hospital in Lowell. A few years later, Ruth began working at St. Joseph's Hospital, where she was a beloved, dedicated operating room nurse for over 30 years, retiring in 1991.
Active and outgoing, Ruth's interests were many, but she especially enjoyed traveling. The countries of Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, as well as many U.S. states, were among her most memorable destinations. She was a talented seamstress, creating many stylish outfits for her growing family over the years, some of which she also crocheted. Blessed with a green thumb, beautiful flower gardens always adorned her home, and she was also a voracious reader who enjoyed all forms of literature. Most of all, she loved to spend time with family, especially her cherished grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Ruth Ann Malone and her husband Charles Jr. of Lowell, Kevin E. Staveley and his wife Cheryl of Nashua, Kathleen S. Kane of Arizona, and Diane E. Staveley of Lowell. Six grandchildren, Jason C. and Katrina Malone, Sarabeth A. and David Ness, Nicole K. and Keith Bassett, Brian S. Staveley, Kaitlin E. and John Freimuth, Meredith J. Malone, and Mark and Natalie Malone, and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Lillian McAlpine, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James McAlpine, and grandmother of the late Meghan E. Sullivan.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. For the safety of everyone in attendance, social distancing and proper use of face coverings is respectfully required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America's Massachusetts Chapter, P.O. Box 14, Chelmsford, MA 01824 (www.mass.hdsa.org
). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy.
