Active Communicant of
St. Theresa Church
Billerica – Ruth J. Azevedo – Age 86, wife of the late Joseph F. Azevedo died peacefully Tuesday at the Sunny Acres Nursing Home with her family at her side.
She was born in Boston, August 29, 1933, a daughter of the late Clinton and Delaphene (Gratcyk) Twombly and was raised in Somerville and Cambridge before moving to Billerica 68 years ago.
Ruth was employed as a Bus Driver for the A&F Bus Company prior to her retirement. She was an active communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica where she was a Eucharistic Minister, taught Religious Education and was a member of the Women's Club and Prayer Group.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ann Bonavita of Hampstead, NH, Ruth Heckbert of Billerica and Stacy Azevedo of Lowell; her sons, Joseph Azevedo Jr. of Lemmon, SD, Michael Azevedo of New Hampton, NH, Clinton Azevedo of Holly Hill, FL, James Azevedo of Billerica and John Azevedo of Dracut; her brothers, James Twombly of Tewksbury and Thomas Twombly of Wilmington; her sisters, Mary McLaughlin of Concord, CA and Phyllis Sullivan of Medford. She is also survived by her 25 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to , . Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 7, 2020