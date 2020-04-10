|
|
Ruth Lafreniere
of Chelmsford, MA; 91
Ruth Lafreniere, 91, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts passed away on April 7, 2020 at D'Youville Nursing Home in Lowell, MA.
Born in Melrose Mass, she was the daughter of Mildred and James Publicover and loving wife of the late Albert J. Lafreniere Jr.
She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Cheryl Cox and son-in-law Richard Cox; daughter Linda Paquin; son Gary Lafreniere and daughter-in-law Arianna Lafreniere and loving grandmother to Michael Cox; Jaime Cox; Melissa O'Brien; Wade Paquin; Jodi Normandin; Courtney Jenkins; Monica Jenkins; Olivia Lafreniere; Alex Lafreniere, Nicholas Lafreniere; and seven great-grand children. She was predeceased by her husband Albert J. Lafreniere and her daughter Donna M. Lafreniere.
Ruth was a Licensed Practical Nurse early in her career. After raising her family as a dedicated homemaker she continued her career as a school cafeteria cook, real estate agent and administrative assistant. She loved watching the Boston Bruins and was a proud hockey mom. She moved to New Port Richey, Florida for retirement but returned to Chelmsford in 2012 to be closer to family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Summit Health, Bayberry Assisted Living and D'Youville Nursing Home for the kindness and care they gave to our mother during her stay there.
A private service will be planned for a future date but please feel free to sign the guestbook at https://nordgrenmemorialchapel.com/Obituaries.
html
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the https://www.alz.org/
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2020