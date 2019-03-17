|
Ruth Ronayne (Tobin) Lynch
of Burlington
Lynch, Ruth Ronayne (Tobin) of Burlington, March 14. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Kelli Santoro & her husband Edward of Billerica, Timothy & his wife Patricia of Burlington and the late Michael. Mother-in-law of Lisa Crafts. Proud grandmother of Alyssa Santoro & her fiancé Matthew Baranello, Nicholas Santoro, Collin, Peter, Danielle & Jennifer Lynch and Hannah, Michael & Calia Crafts. Sister of the late Constance MacEachern and William Tobin, Jr.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Tuscan Kitchen, 2400 District Ave., Burlington on Saturday, March 23 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Fisher House, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions see www.tuscanbrands.com For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019