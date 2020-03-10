|
|
of Dracut; 24
DRACUT, MA
Ryver Ryan Byrne, 24, passed unexpectedly, Friday, March 6th, 2020, at his home in Dracut. He was the beloved son of Christine Byrne.
Ryver was born in Lowell, on June 16, 1995, a son of Christine Byrne and Sean Sinnett. He was a graduate of Lowell Middlesex Academy Charter School.
Ryver held numerous jobs over the years, including Fedex delivery and landscaping.
In his free time, he enjoyed camping and was an excellent fisherman. Additionally, he loved to help those who were struggling with depression and had a large following.
Ryver is survived and will be deeply missed by his mother, Christine Byrne and her fiance Mark Leedberg of Lowell; sister Amanda Hurley of Tewksbury, grandparents, Joseph and Juliette (Joly) Herbert of Dracut; aunt, Deborah R. Byrne and her wife Brie Ahern of Burlingame, CA; uncles, Steve J. Byrne of New Castle CA, Joseph M. Herbert of Hudson, NH and his girlfriend Cathy Bureau of Dunstable, and Daniel K. Herbert and his wife Tina of Pelham, NH; father, Sean Sinnett; grandparents, Joyce and John Sinnett of Virginia; Great Meme, Theresa Paquin of Dracut; aunt, Joel Sinnett; uncle, Scott Sinnett; cousins and best friends, DJ and Cassidy Herbert of Nashua, NH, Ashley Herbert and Tommy of North Chelmsford, Jacob Herbert and his wife Ally of Westford, Joseph Herbert and his sister Jennifer of Hudson, NH, and August Byrne of Burlingame, CA. He also leaves his beloved cat, Henry and his dog, Gigi.
Byrne
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on THURSDAY, March 12th, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His funeral service will be held in the St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel on TUESDAY, March 17th at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Ryver Ryan Byrne
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2020