Sally Anne Sweeney

of Chelmsford; 83



CHELMSFORD - Sally Anne Sweeney, who grew up in Arlington and lived most of her life in Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on February 21st at the age of 83.



Born in 1935, Sally was the daughter of the late Ceasare and Mary Fiorenza. Her large extended Italian family was always an important part of Sally's life and their fun together as the family grew included Sunday dinners in Arlington and holiday get-togethers.



A 1953 graduate of Arlington High School, Sally met Paul Sweeney through a mutual friend and they were married in 1958. They recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary.



She dedicated her life to being a mother and wife. Among her many talents around the home, Sally was a great cook, gardener and seamstress. She continued to pursue her own interests including becoming a founding member of the Open Gate Garden Club of Chelmsford and playing the piano. When the children were grown, Sally went back to work at Chelmsford Dental Associates for many years.



Sally also treasured her time with her five grandchildren. A devoted Catholic through the years, Sally's sweet and gentle nature touched everyone she came to know. No one felt that more than her grandchildren.



The family would like to thank everyone at the Atrium at Drum Hill and Sally's team from Beacon Hospice who lovingly cared for Sally and our family.



In addition to her loving husband, Sally is survived by her three children; Cheryl Sweeney of Arlington, Paul Sweeney and his partner Jennifer Nielsen of Wilmington, and James Sweeney and his wife Christine of Cincinnati, OH, five grandchildren; Kate, Jack, Jenna, Alexis and Rachel Sweeney, and her sisters; Annette McClure of Chelmsford and Jean Knott of Nashua. She also leaves her sisters-in-law; Joan Sweeney of Arlington, Donna Donovan of Billerica and Tina Fiorenza of Florida. Sally was predeceased by her brother, Robert Fiorenza and her in-laws; Robert McClure, Larry Knott, Fred Sweeney, Eleanor Courtney and Robert Sweeney.



SWEENEY - Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 o'clock at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 374 Stevens St., LOWELL. KINDLY GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090, www.alzmass.org, or to St. Margaret Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary