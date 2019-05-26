|
|
of Amherst, NH; 85 Salvatore Dellovo, 85, of Amherst, NH passed away peacefully, with his loving wife, Rosemarie by his side, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born on January 12, 1934 in Somerville, MA. He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Lucy (Pellegrino) Dellovo who emigrated from Gaeta, Italy. Sal graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1952, and then later went to Boston University for Business. He then went on to owning many successful businesses including The Elegant Farmer in Chelmsford, MA for 27 years, and with his son, Raymond, Trains on Tracks in Amherst, NH for 16 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed tending to his landscaping including vegetable and flower gardens. He was a Disney lover along with his favorite music interests of Perry Como, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. He also was a big fan of all the Boston Sports teams, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and of course, his favorite, the Red Sox. He always looked forward to and would never miss watching a game.
Sal always enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible, always looking forward to the next family gathering. His greatest joy in life was being a Grandpa to his grandchildren. He enjoyed countless conversations with them and teaching them many life lessons. He loved and cherished every moment with them.
Sal will be missed and always remembered by his loving wife of 57 years Rosemarie (Parella) Dellovo of Amherst, NH, son Raymond Dellovo and his wife Karen and their daughters Kelly and Katie of Amherst, NH, daughter Debra (Dellovo) Carey and her husband Walter and their daughters Amanda and Emily of Westford, MA, brothers Charles Dellovo and his wife Fran of Hamilton, MA, and Raymond Dellovo, Jr. and Jodie of Medford, MA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dellovo There will be no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main Street in Westford, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019