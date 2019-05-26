Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
For more information about
Salvatore Dellovo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Dellovo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Dellovo


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore Dellovo Obituary
of Amherst, NH; 85 Salvatore Dellovo, 85, of Amherst, NH passed away peacefully, with his loving wife, Rosemarie by his side, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born on January 12, 1934 in Somerville, MA. He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Lucy (Pellegrino) Dellovo who emigrated from Gaeta, Italy. Sal graduated from Somerville High School, Class of 1952, and then later went to Boston University for Business. He then went on to owning many successful businesses including The Elegant Farmer in Chelmsford, MA for 27 years, and with his son, Raymond, Trains on Tracks in Amherst, NH for 16 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed tending to his landscaping including vegetable and flower gardens. He was a Disney lover along with his favorite music interests of Perry Como, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. He also was a big fan of all the Boston Sports teams, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and of course, his favorite, the Red Sox. He always looked forward to and would never miss watching a game.

Sal always enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible, always looking forward to the next family gathering. His greatest joy in life was being a Grandpa to his grandchildren. He enjoyed countless conversations with them and teaching them many life lessons. He loved and cherished every moment with them.

Sal will be missed and always remembered by his loving wife of 57 years Rosemarie (Parella) Dellovo of Amherst, NH, son Raymond Dellovo and his wife Karen and their daughters Kelly and Katie of Amherst, NH, daughter Debra (Dellovo) Carey and her husband Walter and their daughters Amanda and Emily of Westford, MA, brothers Charles Dellovo and his wife Fran of Hamilton, MA, and Raymond Dellovo, Jr. and Jodie of Medford, MA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dellovo There will be no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main Street in Westford, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Salvatore Dellovo
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Download Now