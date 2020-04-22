Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
(603) 883-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha D. Price


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samantha D. Price Obituary
formerly of Salem, NH; 47

Nashua, NH

Samantha D. Price, 47 of Nashua, NH, passed away on April 20, 2020. Born on February 12, 1973, in Lowell, MA to Rosalyn and Howard Price.

Samantha was raised in Salem, NH and was a graduate of Salem High School, 1991 and a graduate of Franklin Pierce College (University) 1995.

She is survived by her father, Howard Price of Nashua, NH; sister, Sarah Berkowitz and brother-in-law Brian of Parkland, Florida and nieces Hannah and Abigail. She also leaves behind aunts and uncles, Brenda and Sandra Price of Lowell, MA; Arnold Price of Westford, MA; Carol and Joe Scalzo of Center Harbor, NH. She is predeceased by her mother, Rosalyn Price and aunts, Audrey Rubenstein and Mary Price.

Price

There are no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at Beth Abraham Cemetery, Nashua, NH at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in memory of Samantha can be made to Temple Beth Abraham, 4 Raymond Street, Nashua, NH 03064 or a . The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".



View the online memorial for Samantha D. Price
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samantha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -