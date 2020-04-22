|
formerly of Salem, NH; 47
Nashua, NH
Samantha D. Price, 47 of Nashua, NH, passed away on April 20, 2020. Born on February 12, 1973, in Lowell, MA to Rosalyn and Howard Price.
Samantha was raised in Salem, NH and was a graduate of Salem High School, 1991 and a graduate of Franklin Pierce College (University) 1995.
She is survived by her father, Howard Price of Nashua, NH; sister, Sarah Berkowitz and brother-in-law Brian of Parkland, Florida and nieces Hannah and Abigail. She also leaves behind aunts and uncles, Brenda and Sandra Price of Lowell, MA; Arnold Price of Westford, MA; Carol and Joe Scalzo of Center Harbor, NH. She is predeceased by her mother, Rosalyn Price and aunts, Audrey Rubenstein and Mary Price.
There are no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at Beth Abraham Cemetery, Nashua, NH at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in memory of Samantha can be made to Temple Beth Abraham, 4 Raymond Street, Nashua, NH 03064 or a . The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020