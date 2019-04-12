|
Samantha Dawn Pierce-Stefanczak
1997 - 2019
Samantha D. Pierce - Stefanczak passed away unexpectedly in Daytona, FL at the age of 22 on March 28, 2019.
Samantha was born on March 24, 1997 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The oldest daughter of Pamela Stefanczak and late father Don Pierce. She attended New Searle's Elementary, Fairgrounds Middle School and Nashua High School South. She was a loving mother of 2 month old Conrad Pierce Salomaa whom she took great pleasure in spending as much time as possible with.
Samantha leaves behind her son Conrad Salomaa, her mother Pamela Stefanczak and partner Michael (Ben) Cloutier of Nashua, NH, her loving sister Veronica Stefanczak of Nashua NH, her brother Cole Buldoc of Dracut, MA, her grandparents William & Priscilla Brostek of Nashua, NH, Ronald and Diane Stefanczak of Madison, NH, Charles & Evonne Ruby of Dracut, MA. Godmother Dorothy Dube of Methuen, MA, Godfather Timothy Desmarais of Dracut, MA, her partner Timothy Salomaa of Chelmsford, MA, long term friends Ronnie Stefanczak of Goffstown, NH & Michael Rondeau of Goffstown, NH. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A special thank you to Billy Pfaff who never gave up on her.
Samantha was full of love and life and will be remembered by her infectious laugh and beautiful smile that lit up the room. She loved to learn, she seeked adventures, was very hard working, organized and driven.
A Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception on 216 E. Dunstable Road in Nashua, NH at 10 AM on Saturday, April 27th. Followed by a Celebration of Life at Alpine Grove, 19 S. Depot Road, Hollis, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2019