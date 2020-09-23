of No. Chelmsford, MA
Sambath Keo Official, former member of the Cambodian Parliament, age 78, of No. Chelmsford, MA passed peacefully September 20, 2020 at his home.
He was married to Sokhem Vong for 33 years.
Born in Takeo, Cambodia, he was the son of the late Yin Keo and Pho Keo.
He came to the USA on February 6, 1981 and became a US Citizen on July 3, 1986.
He graduated from Dentistry College in Cambodia and University Washington in St. Louis, MO.
He was an entrepreneur to his own clinic in Lowell, MA.
He was President and board member of Trairatanaram Temple.
He was member of Cambodian Parliament where he was a part of Cambodian National Rescue Party and a member of the Mass American Dentist Society and American Dental Association.
He enjoyed watching sports, playing chess, traveling, fishing, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters Saudaneth Keo of Long Beach, CA, Phodavine Keo and Rather Diep of Beaverton, OR, Nolinne Keo of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Nissay Keo of Chelmsford, MA, sons Duongvannak Keo and Cindy Kong of Melbourne, FL, Phanith Keo and Sokkim Lim of Sarasota, FL, Sovicheth Keo of Long Beach, CA and Pychey Rin of Chelmsford, MA, 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
KEO
Visiting hours Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-3 pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD and continuing at the Trairatanaram Temple after 3pm. Funeral Sunday, September 27, 2020 from the Trairatanaram Buddhist Temple at 8 a.m. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
