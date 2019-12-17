Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
Samuel A. Tiller


1932 - 2019
Samuel A. Tiller Obituary
Retired Iron Ore Company

of Canada Electrician

TEWKSBURY

Samuel A. Tiller, age 87, a resident of the Heatherwood Retirement Community in Tewksbury, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Colameta) Tiller, with whom he shared 27years of marriage.

Born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada on November 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Alexander Tiller and the late Frances (Hutchings) Tiller. Samuel was raised in Corner Brook, attended local schools and graduated from Leggo Memorial High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Canadian Air Force and served for 15 years.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Iron Ore Company of Canada, where he worked for manyyears.

He was a former member of the Anik Lodge # 1707 in Labrador City, Newfoundland.

Samuel resided in Labrador City, Newfoundland and Hudson, NH until moving to Tewksbury.

He enjoyed golfing,traveling, woodworking, hunting, fishing, picking berries,and most of all spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Yvonne Tiller Edwards (Brian), Judy Pitcher (Joseph), Mary Tiller Bourdages, Anne Tiller Slates, and Samuel Tiller (Emma Tibbo); step-children, Richard Barrasso (Michelle), Rhonda Boudreau, Robert Barrasso (Nicole); grandchildren, Krystyna Edwards-Lee, Shari Drover, Joshua Pitcher, Justine Bixby, Natasha Tiller Bourdages, Benjamin Tiller; step-grandchildren, Alexandra and Daniel Barrasso,, Matthew, Nicholas, and Rose Boudreau, Benjamin and Sophia Barrasso; great grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott Lee, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Grace Drover, Cassandra-Jayne Pitcher, Britney and Tyler Pitcher, Davidson, Callum, and Zerrick Bixby; siblings, Garfield Tiller (Mary), Derek Tiller(Lucy), Lewis Tiller (Lisa), George Tiller (Dawn), Paul Tiller (Ruth), Isabel Budgell (Gordon), Margaret Carlos, Violet Callahan, Sharon Hidgon (Dave); many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Sam was the brother of the late Joan Kean, and brother-in-law of the late David Callahan, David Carlos, and Abraham Kean.

TILLER

Samuel A. Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude in the Chapel at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019
