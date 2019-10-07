Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Sandra A. Martino

Sandra A. Martino Obituary
...retired from I.R.S. Andover

TEWKSBURY

Sandra died Oct. 2, at age 69. She was the daughter of the late James and Agnes (Gibbons) Martino, and leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Diane (Munro) Martino of Groton; a niece, Tracy Martino and her son Joshua Blast of Groton; a nephew, Brent Martino and his wife Shannon and their children, Craig Clark, Brooke Martino, and Connor Martino all of Shirley; a great grandniece and nephew, Trevor and Aubrey; and her devoted feline friends and companions, Samantha and Jeeter.

Martino

Memorial visiting hours Saturday, October 12, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER. Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Prayers will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or MCPCA.org. for complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2019
