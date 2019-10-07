|
|
...retired from I.R.S. Andover
TEWKSBURY
Sandra died Oct. 2, at age 69. She was the daughter of the late James and Agnes (Gibbons) Martino, and leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Diane (Munro) Martino of Groton; a niece, Tracy Martino and her son Joshua Blast of Groton; a nephew, Brent Martino and his wife Shannon and their children, Craig Clark, Brooke Martino, and Connor Martino all of Shirley; a great grandniece and nephew, Trevor and Aubrey; and her devoted feline friends and companions, Samantha and Jeeter.
Martino
Memorial visiting hours Saturday, October 12, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER. Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Prayers will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or MCPCA.org. for complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2019