Sandra Ann Carignan
1943 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Sandra A. (Ellinwood) Carignan, age 77, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, Boston. She was the beloved wife of the late Hubert L. Carignan with whom she shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Sandy was born on September 7, 1943, in Boston, and was a daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Hill) Ellinwood. She was raised in Bedford, moved to Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1961. Prior to her retirement she worked for Potpourri in Billerica for 23 years. She loved her trips to the White Mountains. Most of all, Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family getting ready for holidays. Sandy leaves her sons; Steven Carignan and Michael Carignan both of Chelmsford, and her sister Jane Kelleher and her husband John of Winthrop. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
I'll always remember Sandra as being social and good natured whenever I spoke to her, a good neighbor and a good mother to her boys - Joe Gagnon
Joe Gagnon
Neighbor
