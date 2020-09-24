CHELMSFORD
Sandra A. (Ellinwood) Carignan, age 77, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, Boston. She was the beloved wife of the late Hubert L. Carignan with whom she shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Sandy was born on September 7, 1943, in Boston, and was a daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Hill) Ellinwood. She was raised in Bedford, moved to Chelmsford and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1961. Prior to her retirement she worked for Potpourri in Billerica for 23 years. She loved her trips to the White Mountains. Most of all, Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family getting ready for holidays. Sandy leaves her sons; Steven Carignan and Michael Carignan both of Chelmsford, and her sister Jane Kelleher and her husband John of Winthrop. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
