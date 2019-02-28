Sandra Ann (Clemente) Carroll, 68



BEDFORD, MA - Sandra Ann (Clemente) Carroll passed from this earth on February 18, 2019 after a long illness. She was 68 years old. The daughter of the late Louis and Martha (DiTroia) Clemente she was predeceased by her brothers, Louis Jr., Peter, and Paul Clemente.



Sandra was born in Medford, Massachusetts and graduated from Burlington High School. Sandra's greatest joy in life was her family and friends. She was known for her fabulous cookouts and wonderful meatballs. She enjoyed making candies and then giving them to everyone. At holidays she would make the best cookies for all. She loved spending time with her family, especially he grandchildren. Sandra will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends and those she knew and loved.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Normand Carroll. She was the devoted mother of her beloved daughter, Krystal Martin and her husband, Jason Martin; her beloved sons, Kristopher Carroll and Kyle Carroll and his fiancée, Carol. She was the loving and very proud grandmother of Isabella, Gabriella, and Jason (JJ) Martin whom she adored.



Sandra is survived by her sister, Janice (Clemente) Gurganious; and her nephew, Robert Gurganious whom she loved as a son. She was Godmother to her loving niece, Heather Clemente and her sister-in-law, Mary Clemente. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, Thomas, Jason, Kaitlyn, Brianna, and Thompson; her mother-in-law, Barbara Carroll; her sister-in- law, Kim Carroll and fiance Kevin Newell; her brother-in-law, Steven and and his wife Marylou; Mark Carroll and his wife Lori Stecchi; her niece Kelly Carroll. Also survived her dearest friend of 50 years Diane O'Halloran Miller and her children Shannon, Frankie, and Joseph Miller.



CARROLL - There will be a celebration of life Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5-9 at the Woburn Legion, 194 Lexington St., Woburn, MA. All are welcome to come. Please visit www.mcdonoughfuneralhome.com to send the family an e-condolence at anytime. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary