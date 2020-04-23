|
Sandra Beth (Cady) Fox
of Billerica
Sandra Beth (Cady) Fox passed to eternal peace on Thursday, March 16 at her home in Billerica after a brave battle with cancer. All the while adamantly declaring that she'd be fine, we too, had hoped.
Loving daughter of Richard Cady and Beatrice (Weeks) Waterman, sister of the late Rik Cady of Norwich, CT, survived by her brother Rod and his wife Jill Cady of Cuba, NY.
She was born and raised in Ware, MA, graduated from Ware High School.
Wife of the late Thomas R. Fox, they married in 1959 and raised their 3 children in Billerica, MA.
Mother of Charles W. and his wife Anna (Ford) Fox of Belmont, MA, Leslie B. Fox and her partner Eric E. Johnson of Billerica, MA, Erik T. Fox of Billerica, MA, also Elizabeth A. Fox, who she loved like a daughter.
Proud Grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends that quite literally span the earth.
She retired from the Bedford V.A. Hospital in 2007, having befriended many of the staff and patients alike.
Because as you know, no matter what the title on her desk may have said, she was truly a caregiver to all.
Family, friends, stray cats, dogs and birds, she loved us all.
Though her true legacy could fill a book, all those who knew and loved her already know the story. Each person a different page, thousands of pages long, all intertwined. If you're reading this then you are in it. The title of the book would be "Love & Family". A tale that touches us all. You didn't have to be related to her in order to be "in her Family'. You were welcomed in without judgement, her tolerance for weirdness was impressively high, having spent so many years amongst our relatives. Her sense of humor could tend towards dark and perhaps at times even sarcastic, but it was the warmth of her open heart that could put a smile on your face and in your own heart, or a tear in your eye to know that she cared that much about you. She never missed an opportunity to remind you that you were pretty damn special in her book. She remembered the little, important things about you. She loved you. She enjoyed nothing more than gathering us together to visit and talk, all of us adding to the pages of each other. She was instrumental in maintaining the annual family reunion for 66 years, a yearly 4 day event that requires the rental of a 4-H or Boy Scout camp just to fit us all in. THAT was our mother, your sister, aunt, cousin, in-law, outlaw, fellow traveler, shrink, drinking buddy, nurse, cheerleader, confidant, friend. Always organizing or attending some party or function, cooking waaaay too much food, the delicious things that she made were an expression of her love and we all wanted some of what she brought to the table. Her leftovers will be in our hearts forever.
This was her life, we are her legacy. A full table laughing out loud, a whispered secret that only the two of you know. A million stories, some of them shared, some of them for just us alone. We all have them, each one different, all of them the same and can be told in just two words.
Love and Family.
Keep her in your heart and read her page often. Read it out loud to the people you love, read it silently to yourself in good times and bad. You can be the person that she saw in you.
We wish you rest Dear Mother, we wish you peace.
Her wish was that in remembrance of her, please express an act of kindness and love as often as you can. If the opportunity does not present itself, make one.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, all will be welcome to attend.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2020