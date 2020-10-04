Founder of the Chelmsford Food Pantry
CHELMSFORD
Sandra C. "Sandy" Donovan, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Center, Chelmsford, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born in Boston, MA in 1938. For over 50 years, she has been a resident of Chelmsford where she raised her 8 children. As a member of St. Mary's parish, she was a devout Catholic who was a pioneer in raising awareness of suburban poverty. She was the founder and 27 year director of the Chelmsford Food Pantry. She also hosted a community television program, Suburbia Connections for 16 years, where she interviewed several prominent members of the Church and Community. Sandy was well known for her tireless service to the greater Chelmsford Community and devotion for helping others. She was recognized as the Chelmsford Citizen of the Year in 2014. Sandy leaves her children; Joseph Donovan, John Donovan and his wife Carla, James Donovan and his wife Maria, Neil Donovan, Ted Donovan and his wife Marti, Mary Christie, Mason Donovan and his husband Mark, and Anne Arsenault and her husband Rob, her grandchildren; Danielle, Patrick, Joey, Ryan, Katie, Caroline, Stephany, Malissa, and Tanja, and her great grandson Carter.
Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. You are invited to watch the Mass of Christian Burial live on Monday, October 5, at 9:00 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org
and click on LIVEVIEW. Please select St. Mary Liveview. Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's name to the Chelmsford Community Exchange, Inc., P.O. Box 394, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Sandra C. "Sandy" Donovan