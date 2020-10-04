1/1
Sandra C. "Sandy" Donovan
1938 - 2020
Founder of the Chelmsford Food Pantry

CHELMSFORD

Sandra C. "Sandy" Donovan, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Center, Chelmsford, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born in Boston, MA in 1938. For over 50 years, she has been a resident of Chelmsford where she raised her 8 children. As a member of St. Mary's parish, she was a devout Catholic who was a pioneer in raising awareness of suburban poverty. She was the founder and 27 year director of the Chelmsford Food Pantry. She also hosted a community television program, Suburbia Connections for 16 years, where she interviewed several prominent members of the Church and Community. Sandy was well known for her tireless service to the greater Chelmsford Community and devotion for helping others. She was recognized as the Chelmsford Citizen of the Year in 2014. Sandy leaves her children; Joseph Donovan, John Donovan and his wife Carla, James Donovan and his wife Maria, Neil Donovan, Ted Donovan and his wife Marti, Mary Christie, Mason Donovan and his husband Mark, and Anne Arsenault and her husband Rob, her grandchildren; Danielle, Patrick, Joey, Ryan, Katie, Caroline, Stephany, Malissa, and Tanja, and her great grandson Carter.

Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. You are invited to watch the Mass of Christian Burial live on Monday, October 5, at 9:00 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org and click on LIVEVIEW. Please select St. Mary Liveview. Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's name to the Chelmsford Community Exchange, Inc., P.O. Box 394, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 1, 2020
I have always admired Sandy for the work she has done over these many years to help feed the needy and remind us, by example, that we all can share a little more. She really lived her Faith in fulfilling the Corporal Works of Mercy to Feed the Hungry, Give Drink to the Thirsty..... RIP Sandy

Mary
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Sandra shopped at SoFro fabric for years and we would always talk when I was the manager there. So sorry for your loss. She was amazing.
Michele Heidebrecht
Friend
September 30, 2020
She helped my family out so much. We had a Christmas because of her, we had food, clothes and at one point a shelter, all because of her. She was an amazing woman, she will be greatly missed.
Barlow Family
Acquaintance
