Sandra Fields Frechette Tebo, 74, formerly of Fort Pierce, FL and Plaistow, NH. Died July 28, 2019 due to a long battle with cancer.
Daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Field, Sandra worked at Western Electric in North Andover, where she retired.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, painting and cooking.
She leaves behind her son Daniel Frechette of Concord, NH, a two brothers Robert and his wife Bonnie of Lawrence, MA and William and his companion Terry of Salem, NH; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald Tebo who died in 2015.
Funeral services will be private in the fall of 2019.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019