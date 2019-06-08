|
|
Sandra L. Causey
Mother and loving Grandmother
Sandra L Causey, aged 50, born in Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on June 5th 2019 in Topsfield, MA.
She was born in Lowell, April 22, 1969, the daughter of the late Patricia (Philbrick) Causey and Aubrey "Ace" Causey.
She attended Lowell Public Schools and worked in the food service industry. Those who loved her called her "Cookie".
Sandra loved animals, enjoyed making people laugh and baking. She enjoyed music and the company of friends and family.
Sandra is survived by her two sons, Thomas "TJ" Hopkins and his wife Brittney of Dracut and Steven Causey of Lowell. Her grandson Thomas Hopkins Jr., Her two brothers Michael Nys and Raymond Causey. She is also survived by her niece and nephews: Melissa Nys, Raymond Causey Jr., Jason Causey and Michael Nys Jr.
Services will be private. In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating to The Megan's house foundation or Victory House.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 8, 2019