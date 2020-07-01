Sandra L. Silver
1943 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother and

Great Grandmother

Billerica – Sandra L. Silver, Age 77, wife of the late John W. Silver Sr. died Monday at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a long illness.

She was born in Needham, February 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Stanley H. and Olive M. (Baldwin) MacInnes and was raised in S. Weymouth and lived in Waltham before moving to Billerica 48 years ago.

Sandra was a communicant of the First Congregational Church in Billerica. She was employed by the Commonwealth of MA Department of Mental Health for 43 years and was working at Tewksbury Hospital before her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Dale of Nashua, Michelle Herrick and her husband James Jr. of Billerica and Laura LeBoeuf and her husband Joseph of Las Vegas, NV; her sons, John Silver Jr. of Billerica and Thomas Silver of Las Vegas, NV and is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica from 9-10 a.m. with a service to be held at 10 a.m. Face masks will be required. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Sandra L. Silver

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
JUL
3
Service
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
She was a warm caring wonderful mother in law , as well as the best grandmother to my daughter Jessica ,she was always there for us when John and I were married in 86..although the years have passed her love and the way she cared will always be remembered ❤
Pamela Le Silver
Family
June 30, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eric Higgins
June 30, 2020
Michelle I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. Love and prayers to you and your family to get through this time.❤
Johnny vereker
Coworker
