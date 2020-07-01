Loving Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother
Billerica – Sandra L. Silver, Age 77, wife of the late John W. Silver Sr. died Monday at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a long illness.
She was born in Needham, February 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Stanley H. and Olive M. (Baldwin) MacInnes and was raised in S. Weymouth and lived in Waltham before moving to Billerica 48 years ago.
Sandra was a communicant of the First Congregational Church in Billerica. She was employed by the Commonwealth of MA Department of Mental Health for 43 years and was working at Tewksbury Hospital before her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Dale of Nashua, Michelle Herrick and her husband James Jr. of Billerica and Laura LeBoeuf and her husband Joseph of Las Vegas, NV; her sons, John Silver Jr. of Billerica and Thomas Silver of Las Vegas, NV and is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica from 9-10 a.m. with a service to be held at 10 a.m. Face masks will be required. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Sandra L. Silver
Great Grandmother
Billerica – Sandra L. Silver, Age 77, wife of the late John W. Silver Sr. died Monday at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a long illness.
She was born in Needham, February 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Stanley H. and Olive M. (Baldwin) MacInnes and was raised in S. Weymouth and lived in Waltham before moving to Billerica 48 years ago.
Sandra was a communicant of the First Congregational Church in Billerica. She was employed by the Commonwealth of MA Department of Mental Health for 43 years and was working at Tewksbury Hospital before her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Dale of Nashua, Michelle Herrick and her husband James Jr. of Billerica and Laura LeBoeuf and her husband Joseph of Las Vegas, NV; her sons, John Silver Jr. of Billerica and Thomas Silver of Las Vegas, NV and is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday at the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica from 9-10 a.m. with a service to be held at 10 a.m. Face masks will be required. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 18 Andover Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Sandra L. Silver
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.