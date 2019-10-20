|
of Lowell
LOWELL
Sandra (Farley) Lamarche, 66, of Lowell, died after a long illness on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Highpoint Hospice House.
Born May 10, 1953, in Lowell, she was a daughter of the late Chester L., and the late Alice C. (Luz) Farley. She grew up in Lowell, and attended the local schools, and graduated from Lowell High School.
She worked as an Operating Room Nurse for over 25 years, at Saints Medical Center, and later became a certified medical OR technician, as well as a certified medical coding and billing technician. More recently she worked at DeMoulas Market Basket in Chelmsford before illness forced her retirement. She loved to travel, spend time at the beach, and also enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family. Also she was a member and supporter of the MSPCA.
She is survived by her siblings, Stephen C. Farley of Lowell, Mark L. Farley and his wife Jennifer of Lowell, Sheila Thierault and her husband Douglas of Prescott, AZ, and Richard J. Farley and his wife Linda of Pelham, NH. She also leaves her aunt Margaret Moriarty and family, as well as her cousins, niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her uncle Joseph A. Luz.
Lamarche
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 PM, ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22. ON WEDNESDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTINOS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO TRIBUTE PROGAM, P.O. BOX 1000, DEPT 142, MEMPHIS, TN 38101-9908. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019