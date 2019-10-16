|
Loving mother, grandmother and friend
TYNGSBOROUGH
Sandra M. (Klepacki) Pizzano, age 76, a resident of Tyngsborough, and a former resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Born in Lowell on November 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Zygmunt and Shirley (Mailhot) Klepacki.
She was educated at Saint Joseph's Elementary School and was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School for Girls. While in high school, Sandra worked at Scott Jewelry in downtown Lowell as a clerk, as well as bookkeeping for Joseph Voyeur Florist in Lowell. After she got married, she took time off from work to raise her four children. Prior to her retirement, Sandra was employed by the City of Lowell School Department as a cafeteria worker at the Bartlett School.
She was fortunate to be able to spend her summers at Hampton Beach, NH with her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods, crossword puzzles, Church Fairs, playing Words with Friends and sharing stories on Facebook. She was also an avid New England sports' fan. But her true passion was her family; she cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren and hosting the entire family every Sunday for dinner.
Sandra was an active member of the Chelmsford Senior Center and was at St. Louis School bingo every Tuesday night.
She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Dayl A. and Keri Pizzano of Dracut; three daughters and a son-in-law, Lyn Pizzano and her partner John Ross of Londonderry, NH; Kym Pizzano of Tyngsborough and Gayl Hurley and her husband Bradley of Tyngsborough; four grandchildren, Anthony Misserville of Dracut, Zachary Pizzano of Dracut, Haley Pizzano of Dracut and Declan Hurley of Tyngsborough; her former husband, Donald P. Pizzano and his partner Jeannine Foster of Hanson, MA; her dear cousin, Diane Therrien of Pelham and many dear friends including, Sue McElhinney of NH and Rose and Paul Bergeron of Lowell, MA.
Pizzano
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Graveside services will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Friends of the Senior Center, Inc., 75 Groton Road, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 or St. Louis School, 77 Boisvert St., Lowell, MA 01850. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019