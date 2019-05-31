|
|
of Dracut DRACUT Sandra S. "Sam" (Christman) Chasse, age 61, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Leo P. Chasse, to whom she has been married for eleven years.
She was born in Lowell on May 15, 1958, and she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Jardine) Christman. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Sam spent most of her life tending to the needs of her home and family. Earlier in life, she was employed by Glenview Ironworks in Dracut.
She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Lowell.
Sam enjoyed the time she spent with a fishing pole in her hand, traveling with her husband, and all things horse, especially caring for her own. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent in the company of her loving family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Crystal Bellemare of Nashua, NH and Shaina Fuhs and her fiancé William Bradley of Merrimack, NH; her step-daughter, Diane Jean and her husband Kevin of Pelham, NH; her step-son, Daniel Chasse and his wife Jessica of Dracut; seven grandchildren, Stephen Jean of Derry, NH, Kimberly Jean of Washington, DC, Allison Jean of Orlando, FL, Daniel Chasse of Dracut, Logan Bellemare of Nashua, NH, Gage Bellemare of Nashua, NH, and Julianna Bradley of Merrimack, NH; three brothers, Steven Christman and his wife Margie of West Paris, ME, Thomas Christman and his wife Lisa of West Paris, ME, and William Christman of Lowell; two sisters, Cynthia Johnston of Lowell and Kimberly Goudreau and her husband Andy of West Paris, ME; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Robert Christman, Shari Duncan, and Chris Barton. Chasse Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sam's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2019