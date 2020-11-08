Sandra "Sandy" Theroux passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1960 in Lowell, MA to the late Roger and Lorraine Anderson.
She graduated from Chelmsford High School in Chelmsford, MA and three years later wed her high school sweetheart, David Theroux, to whom she was married for thirty-nine years. They raised two sons, Brian (married to Janio Paz) and Daniel (married to Jennifer Theroux, formerly Kolenski). She had four grandchildren, Olivia Paz and Lily, Grace, and Benjamin Theroux. Nothing brought her more joy than seeing her grandchildrens' smiling faces.
She spent many hours tending to her gardens, surrounded by beautiful flowers, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Her love of birds was equaled only by her dislike of feeder pillaging squirrels. She enjoyed spending summer days at York Beach with her sister and best friend, Suzie, shopping for Christmas stocking stuffers in February, trolling the lakes region for fish, and filling her grandchildrens' shelves with books. She had a terrific eye for home decorating, and she enjoyed searching for the latest bargain at Home Goods.
She is survived by her beloved husband and her four sisters, Sheila, Susan, Gail, and Lisa, two sons, four grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews
Following cremation there will be no services. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, or to post a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Sandra "Sandy" Theroux