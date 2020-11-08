1/
Sandra "Sandy" Theroux
1960 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Theroux passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1960 in Lowell, MA to the late Roger and Lorraine Anderson.

She graduated from Chelmsford High School in Chelmsford, MA and three years later wed her high school sweetheart, David Theroux, to whom she was married for thirty-nine years. They raised two sons, Brian (married to Janio Paz) and Daniel (married to Jennifer Theroux, formerly Kolenski). She had four grandchildren, Olivia Paz and Lily, Grace, and Benjamin Theroux. Nothing brought her more joy than seeing her grandchildrens' smiling faces.

She spent many hours tending to her gardens, surrounded by beautiful flowers, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Her love of birds was equaled only by her dislike of feeder pillaging squirrels. She enjoyed spending summer days at York Beach with her sister and best friend, Suzie, shopping for Christmas stocking stuffers in February, trolling the lakes region for fish, and filling her grandchildrens' shelves with books. She had a terrific eye for home decorating, and she enjoyed searching for the latest bargain at Home Goods.

She is survived by her beloved husband and her four sisters, Sheila, Susan, Gail, and Lisa, two sons, four grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews

Following cremation there will be no services. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, or to post a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
