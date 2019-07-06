|
LOWELL
Sandy R. Lloyd, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Mark Lloyd, with whom she had spent 34 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on September 5, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Silvio Russell and Eileen (McCarthy) Carbonneau. Sandy began her career at a very young age, and spent the last ten years working as an expeditor for Princeton Technologies. She loved her job, but more importantly, she adored the people she worked with. Their love and support has been a light in her life for the ten years she spent with them.
In her free time, Sandy enjoyed catering to her children and grandchildren. On any given day she could be found spending time with her grandchildren at the pool, cookouts, or camping—except Fridays, those were for Bingo. Above all else though, Sandy loved her husband. There was no couple that was more in love than Sandy and Mark; they did everything together. Whether they were doing something for their grandchildren or riding motorcycles, spending time with Mark was her favorite part of life.
Besides her loving husband, Sandy is survived by her two children, Mark Lloyd and his wife Cassy of NJ, and Cassy Lloyd and her fiancé Eric Gagne of Lowell; her three grandchildren, Jordan Gagne, Aydrian Gagne, and Ollie Lloyd; her five siblings, Ricky Carbonneau and his wife Sue of FL, Dolly Hargreaves and her husband Jason of NH, Lee Carbonneau of FL, Ray Carbonneau of FL, and Randy Carbonneau of FL, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Sandy was the sister of the late Johnny Carbonneau, Russell Carbonneau, Deedee Carbonneau, Rosemary Carbonneau, Wayne Carbonneau, and Ronny Carbonneau.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, July 8th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Westlaw II Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Sandy's honor to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN. 38105-9959. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
