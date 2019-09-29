|
LOWELL
Sarah Betts Mayall (Sally Betts Cockerline Mayall Brodeur), passed away peacefully with dignity and grace on Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019, at the Saints Campus of Lowell General Hospital, after a recent period of declining health. Her loving family was by her side. She was 85, and the youngest child of the late Earl F. and Mary J. Cockerline. Sally was born in Lowell on August 29, 1934, and grew up in the Middlesex Village section of the city. She had resided at The Saab Residence in Lowell since November 2015.
Sally attended Lowell High School, was a member of the National Honor Society, and was a Girl Officer in the Class of 1952. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, and an avid reader. She was a life-long member of Christ Church United, Dracut.
Sally is survived by her four children: Robin Heathcock and her husband Gary of Lowell, Susan (Rainie) Pergakis and her husband George of Dracut, Mark Mayall and his wife Mary of Dracut, and David Mayall and his wife Gretchen of Dracut. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam Pergakis of Dracut, Dr. Melissa Pergakis and her husband Patrick Werner of Owings Mills, MD, Kendra Mayall of Dover, NH, and Tristan Mayall of Dracut. She was predeceased by her infant grandson John Pergakis of Dracut and grandson Matthew Heathcock of Lowell. She was also predeceased by her eight siblings: infant twin William Cockerline, Ruth Lizotte, Monty Cockerline, Elizabeth Rooney, Richard Cockerline, Lorraine Belida, Dorothy Fletcher, and Robert Cockerline. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward Mayall, and was the widow of her second husband, Wilfrid Brodeur. She also leaves many dear step-grandchildren, a step-great grandson, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mom, we love you more…
It being her wish, there will be no calling hours or service. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, please consider The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135, who provided loving care for her mother for many years. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019