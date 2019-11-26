|
|
of Randolph, MA
Randolph
Sarah "Cookie" Jane Lavigne, 72, of Randolph, MA died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, MA.
Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter of the late Francis and Philomena Lavigne. She graduated from Westford Academy with the class of 1964.
She worked for 22 years and retired from Mintz Levin Law Firm of Boston, MA.
Cookie enjoyed travelling to casinos and playing the slots. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and playing cards.
She is survived by her life partner Irving "Richie" Merrilles of Randolph, MA; brothers, Richard and his wife, Lynn Lavigne of Hudson, NH, and F. Joseph and his wife, Laura Lavigne of Waltham, MA; sisters, Joan Crockett of Windham, NH, and Sandra Arsenault of Tyngsboro, MA; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lavigne
Following cremation a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Sarah "Cookie" Jane Lavigne
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 26, 2019