Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister
LOWELL
Sarou Chea, of Lowell, died peacefully at home on January 10, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family, aged 79 years.
Sarou was born in Takeo, Cambodia on February 2, 1940, a daughter of the late Sary Chea and Bou Yuon. She was the beloved wife of the late Chhann Mom, a former Priest of the Triratanaram Buddhist Temple in North Chelmsford, who she married in 1958.
In 1982, the family fled their beloved Cambodia in search of freedom from the Khmer Rouge regime, arriving in Duluth, Minnesota.
In 1983, they relocated to Lowell and began a life of service to their community. As one of the first Cambodian families to settle in the city, now a flourishing population of proud immigrants, Mrs. Chea was instrumental in organizing the original temples. She embraced her fledgling Khmer community with guidance and leadership. As a testament to her many grassroots efforts, she proudly witnessed her son Rady become the first Cambodian-American in the nation to be elected to a state's House of Representatives, serving the 18th Middlesex District of Massachusetts.
Sarou enjoyed sharing her culture and heritage. Known for preparing delicious traditional Khmer foods, she welcomed all to eat at her table. A devout Buddhist, she will always be remembered for her gentle smile, andsharing her love openly wherever she went.
Our family would like to thank all who offered their tireless support during her illness, and we deeply appreciate your many acts of kindness and compassion as we honor and celebrate our Mom's remarkable life. May you all be blessed in this new year.
Sarou is survived by two daughters, Chandavy Mom and her husband Hassinol Keo, and Chanvon Mom and her husband Al Rosa, all of Lowell, and two sons, Raduy Mom and his wife Kanghna of Cambodia, and State Representative Rady Mom and his wife Sirady Van of Lowell. Two sisters, her twin Chea Somphon, and Chea Ye. Four brothers, Chea Keo, Chea Sarin, Chea Saron, and Chea Soy. Also, by nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Chea Yun, Chea Saroeung, and Chea Sareth.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visiting hours at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by a procession to WAT KHMER SAMAKI SANTIKARAM, 85 Tyngsboro Road, N. Chelmsford, at 4:30 PM, where services will continue.
Visitation and services will continue at the Temple on Friday. For complete details and times, please visit www.facebook.com/Watkhmersamakisantikaram.
A Traditional Buddhist Funeral Service will be held at the Temple on Saturday at 10:00 AM, followed by her Funeral Procession to Merrimack Crematory, 10 Henry Clay Drive, Merrimack, NH, at 1:00 PM.
Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mrs.Chea's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020