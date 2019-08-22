|
of Pepperell; 76
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Saul Colocho Sr., beloved husband and father of four, passed away at Beth Israel Medical Center at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Lugo) Colocho of Pepperell, his children Saul Colocho Jr. (Heather McCabe) of Lowell, Heidi Almestica-Rivera (Josue) of Pepperell, Randy Colocho of Pepperell, & Kerry Hodge (Evan Charles William Hodge) of Nashua NH; three grandchildren; Kiara & Kylie Colocho & Annalise Almestica-Rivera.
Colocho
A Visitation will be held at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street, Pepperell, MA on Friday, August 23, from 4-7 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. All may gather at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home again on Saturday, August 24, at 10 AM before a procession that leaves for Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell at 11 AM. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019