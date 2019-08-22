Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Resources
Saul Colocho Sr. Obituary
of Pepperell; 76

On Friday, August 16, 2019, Saul Colocho Sr., beloved husband and father of four, passed away at Beth Israel Medical Center at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Lugo) Colocho of Pepperell, his children Saul Colocho Jr. (Heather McCabe) of Lowell, Heidi Almestica-Rivera (Josue) of Pepperell, Randy Colocho of Pepperell, & Kerry Hodge (Evan Charles William Hodge) of Nashua NH; three grandchildren; Kiara & Kylie Colocho & Annalise Almestica-Rivera.

Colocho

A Visitation will be held at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street, Pepperell, MA on Friday, August 23, from 4-7 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. All may gather at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home again on Saturday, August 24, at 10 AM before a procession that leaves for Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell at 11 AM. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
