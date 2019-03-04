Scott D. Lombard

Loving Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Cousin and Friend



NASHUA - Scott D. Lombard, formerly of Lowell, MA, age 33, died unexpectedly Thursday in Nashua, NH.



He was born in Lowell, October 2, 1985, a son of Sharon L (Surprenant) Lombard of Nashua, NH and Dennis J. Lombard of Allenstown, NH.



After many years of fighting his battle with addiction, Scott regretfully has been taken from us.



"The disease of addiction



is merciless, it is up to us



to open our hearts and



minds to those who are



still sick and suffering."



Scott was formerly employed as a laborer by Electrical Dynamics and he was also a Tower Technician.



During his young life he was an avid lover of sports, playing football and baseball. He enjoyed listening to music and learning to play the keyboard.



Scott was a kind hearted young man. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh. Scott will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.



Besides his parents he is survived by three sons, Scott D. Jr., Brendan and Andrew Lombard all of Manchester, NH; one brother, Jeffrey Lombard and his wife Jodie of Hampstead, NH and one sister, Kristen Cashman and her significant other Stephen Palmer of Tyngsboro, 2 nieces, 4 nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was the brother of the late Melissa Lombard.



LOMBARD - Of Nashua, unexpectedly February 28, Scott D. Lombard. Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 4, at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 - 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, blindness.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary