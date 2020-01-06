|
Scott P. 'Phil' Hume, 76, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary L. (Collins) Hume, with whom he had celebrated their Forty Fifth Wedding Anniversary last year.
A son of the late Scott P. Hume, and the late Marguerite (Hill) Connor, he was born March 10, 1943, in Lawrence, and grew up and was educated in the Lowell Schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
Mr. Hume worked for O'Connor Hardware in Billerica for more than forty years retiring as the warehouse manager. He was a member of the Aleppo Shriners and was an active member of the Freemasons. He enjoyed spending Summers in York Beach, Maine as well as gardening.
He made his home in the Highlands Section of the City, and was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church.
Besides his loving wife, Mary, he is survived by son, Scott P. Hume Jr., of Round Rock, TX as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
