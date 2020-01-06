Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. ANNE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
8 KIRK ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Hume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott P. Hume


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott P. Hume Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Scott P. 'Phil' Hume, 76, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary L. (Collins) Hume, with whom he had celebrated their Forty Fifth Wedding Anniversary last year.

A son of the late Scott P. Hume, and the late Marguerite (Hill) Connor, he was born March 10, 1943, in Lawrence, and grew up and was educated in the Lowell Schools, graduating from Lowell High School.

Mr. Hume worked for O'Connor Hardware in Billerica for more than forty years retiring as the warehouse manager. He was a member of the Aleppo Shriners and was an active member of the Freemasons. He enjoyed spending Summers in York Beach, Maine as well as gardening.

He made his home in the Highlands Section of the City, and was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church.

Besides his loving wife, Mary, he is survived by son, Scott P. Hume Jr., of Round Rock, TX as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Hume

ON TUESDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 PM, AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. ON WEDNESDAY, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT ST. ANNE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 8 KIRK ST., LOWELL AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN EDSON CEMETERY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS MEMORY TO ST. ANNE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 8 KIRK ST. LOWELL, MA 01852. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM



View the online memorial for Scott P. Hume
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -