Sean E. Burke

Sean E. Burke Obituary
NORTH READING

Sean E. Burke – 35, of North Reading, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born in Stoneham, MA on April 1, 1984. He was raised and attended school in North Reading and was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 2003.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Afghanistan War. He was a private First Class and he served from 2008 to 2011. Sean was a Disabled Veteran.

Sean was loving and kindhearted. He was especially proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He had pride and honor for his country. He Loved golfing and Candlepin Bowling.

Family members include his loving parents, Edward J. and Sandra M. (Surprenant) Burke; his brothers, Kevin J. and Scott H. Burke; his sister, Morgan E. Burke and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. www.croswellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to the New England Life Center for Homeless Veterans or to North Reading Veteran's Gift Account, c/o Veterans Department. 235 North Street, North Reading, MA 01864.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
