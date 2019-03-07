Sean J. Sadlier

Loving Husband, Father and Papa



LOWELL - Sean James Sadlier of Lowell, MA and Naples, FL passed away at his home on March 4, 2019 at the age of 60. He was the devoted husband to Roberta (Page) Sadlier for over 38 years. He is survived by their three loving daughters, Erin F. Sadlier and Page E. Sadlier, both of Boston, MA and Shauna A. Rooksberry and her husband, Daniel R. Rooksberry, of Amherst, NH. He was the beloved and proud papa to Charlotte Ann Rooksberry, the apple of his eye.



Sean attended Lowell Public Schools and Kent State University. He then went on to own and operate S.J. Sadlier Contracting for more than 30 years. He loved working with his hands and was a superb craftsman. Sean was very devoted to his customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.



Sean loved spending time with his family and friends, especially while entertaining on his boat, The Mrs. Darcy. Whether taking a group into Newburyport for the day, or a bunch of buddies fishing, he loved captaining his boat.



For over a decade he had made wonderful memories at his home in Naples, FL. He had so many friends there, who having heard the news of his passing, were heartbroken and already miss him dearly. Sean was a very kind and generous man.



In addition to his wife, daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter, Sean is survived by his father, Charles Sadlier. His siblings, Susan, Nancy, Charles and Peter Sadlier, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ann Marie and Robert F. Page. He is predeceased by his mother, Bessie (Blackie) Sadlier.



Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on SATURDAY from 10 AM until 12 Noon. Sean's Funeral Service will take place at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Sean's name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, c/o Isabella Camelo, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or at https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/1937125.



