of North Chelmsford, MA; 47
Sean M. Leonard, 47, of North Chelmsford, MA, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Sean was born July 26, 1972, the son of the late George S. and Maryann R. (Boni) Leonard. He was raised in Westford, MA and graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School. Sean was employed as a manager with Riverside Glass Company in Lowell. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing and hiking all around New England. Sean lived for the summer and loved time at the beach and especially enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Sean is survived by his sister, Donna M. Bursey and husband Robert of Pelham, NH and brother, Stephen C. Leonard of Chelmsford, MA. He also leaves behind his nephew and Godson, Brandon Bursey, his niece Amanda Bursey and many dear friends including Wayne, Tim, Nick, Pete and most especially, his girlfriend, Gail Gardetto of Chelmsford, MA.
Services are private and are in the care of The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 129 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that donations in Sean's name be made to The Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA by visiting www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org. For online condolences please visit Sean's memorial page at www.GrondinCarnevale.com.
