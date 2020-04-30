|
Sean P. Richardson, age 55, passed away unexpectedly in his home. Born and raised in Lowell, MA, Sean was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and Lowell High School. After being inspired by his father and brothers' love of law enforcement Sean became a Correctional Officer with the Middlesex Sheriff's Office where he was employed for 28 years until his retirement.
Sean was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Bruins. Sean loved music and he especially loved listening to his favorite band "The Beatles." He was a big guy with an even bigger heart, was very generous and fiercely loyal. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend and will be sadly missed.
Sean is survived by his sister Gail and her husband James of Groton, MA, his brother Kevin and his wife Brenda Lowell, MA, his brother Gary Richardson of Lowell, MA and his brother Kelly and his wife Brenda of Dunstable, MA. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Sean is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Barbara (O'Neil) Richardson, his brother, Brian, and many loving relatives. Rest in Peace Trigger.
Due to the current health crisis all services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hidden Battles Foundation, 100 Merrimack Street, Suite 202, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA 978-458-6816. Please viist www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020