Of Portland, ME
Sean Patrick Nagle, 54, of Portland, ME., died after a long battle with addiction on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Mr. Nagle was born in Lowell, the son of Rollande G. (Berard) Nagle of Chelmsford and the Late Joseph P. Nagle.
He was educated in the Chelmsford school system and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1983 for which he was an awarded hockey player and captain. He furthered his education, earning his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell in 1988.
He was most recently employed at Freedom Press in Maine and previously worked for many years at UPS in Chelmsford.
Mr. Nagle was a member of the H.E Fletcher Club, was an avid Bruins fan and loved playing hockey. He touched a myriad of lives along his journey, his loyalty to friendship as well as his quick sense of humor will be missed by many.
He is survived by his former wife, MaryEllen (McManus) Nagle and their three children, Brian Nagle of Boston, Kaitlyn Nagle of Charlestown and Shannon Nagle of Chelmsford, his mother, Rollande Nagle of Chelmsford, two brothers, Richard Nagle and his wife Kristy of Seattle, WA, and their children Payton & Jaegar and Joseph Nagle and his companion LeeAnn Broughton of Chelmsford, a sister Patricia Nagle of Shrewsbury and her children Ethan & Matthew along with companion Padraic O'Reilly, and his dear friend Deidre Lynch. He also leaves behind his many cousins, aunts & uncles.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 7, at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Because of the Lenten season, please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to Granada House, 70 Adamson Street, Allston, MA 01234. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2020