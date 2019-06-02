Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Church
Sebastian "Charlie" Cirrone


U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Billerica Sebastian "Charlie" Cirrone, age 89, died unexpectedly Friday at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine "Shana" A. (Shanahan) Cirrone who was the love of his life and they were married for 64 years.

He was born in Boston, January 12, 1930, a son of the late Mario and Margherita (Malandrino) Cirrone and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1969.

Mr. Cirrone proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Cirrone retired as the Plant Manager for Pilgrim Badge and Label in Boston having worked there for over 35 years. He was an avid bowler having bowled in many area bowling alleys.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Cirrone of Billerica; his sons, Michael Cirrone of Merrimack, NH and Vincent Cirrone of Billerica; his sister, Mary Izzo of E. Boston and 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Deborah "Debbie" Cirrone.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019
