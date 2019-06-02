|
|
U.S. Army Korean War Veteran Billerica Sebastian "Charlie" Cirrone, age 89, died unexpectedly Friday at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine "Shana" A. (Shanahan) Cirrone who was the love of his life and they were married for 64 years.
He was born in Boston, January 12, 1930, a son of the late Mario and Margherita (Malandrino) Cirrone and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1969.
Mr. Cirrone proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Cirrone retired as the Plant Manager for Pilgrim Badge and Label in Boston having worked there for over 35 years. He was an avid bowler having bowled in many area bowling alleys.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Cirrone of Billerica; his sons, Michael Cirrone of Merrimack, NH and Vincent Cirrone of Billerica; his sister, Mary Izzo of E. Boston and 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Deborah "Debbie" Cirrone. CIRRONE Of Billerica, May 31, Sebastian "Charlie" Cirrone, Funeral Tuesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 11 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 12:05 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemoiralfh.com.
View the online memorial for Sebastian "Charlie" Cirrone
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019