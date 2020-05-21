Selma B. Boumil
Selma (Sally) Boumil passed away at the age of 93 on May, 13th, after a long illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Sylvester Boumil Sr. She is survived by a daughter Sylves Shamshoyan and husband Sarkis, two sons, Thomas Boumil and wife Kimberly and Sylvester Boumil Jr and wife Marcia. She also had five loving grandchildren, Victoria Shamshoyan, Sylvester James III, Gregory, Rachel and Cailey Boumil.

Except for a short time in Tyngsboro, Selma was a lifelong Lowell resident. She was the Regional Operations Director for H.U.D., a Real Estate Broker, owned several area businesses and was a prominent member of the Republican Party.

She hosted many events in her Belvidere home during the 70's and 80's for leading candidates such as Governor Francis Sargent, Senator Edward Brooke and Representative Paul Cronin. Not limited to politics her home was a frequent stop for many well-known figures including Della Reese, Ed McMahon of the Tonight Show, and Amin Gemayel, former President of Lebanon.

Burial was private at St Patrick Cemetery.

Her chosen charity was St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



View the online memorial for Selma B. Boumil

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2020.
