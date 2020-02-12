|
Seth W. Allen, 36, a resident of San Francisco for the last 3 years, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Seth was born in Concord, Massachusetts on April 28, 1983.
He was currently employed by the Pestec Company of San Francisco.
Seth will be remembered as strong, determined, courageous, and full of life and adventure. He was always looking for a new challenge, and ready to take on the world. His sarcastic sense of humor brought laughs to everyone and will be missed by all of his friends and family.
Seth was an outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed nature, hiking, and especially cycling. He ran the Chicago Marathon twice and was currently training to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Seth leaves his father, Kevin W. Allen and his wife Ana del Rey of Skokie, IL, his mother, Karen M. (McSweeney) Merrill of Lowell, his step-mother, Karina Allen-Ludwig of No. Chelmsford; his siblings, Erin Montgrain of Fitchburg, Dawn Marie Allen of Tyngsboro, Ian Allen of West Burke, VT., Cristina Allen of Skokie, IL and Noah Ludwig of No. Chelmsford; his grandparents, Daniel McSweeney of No. Chelmsford, Nydia and Gerardo Rogoff of Chelmsford and Carolina Lopez of Spain; 4 nephews, many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who he considered family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Seth's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 3 until 7 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Seth's name may be made to: San Francisco Bike Messengers Association at sfbma.org. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
