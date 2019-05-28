|
|
of Lowell LOWELL Sharon A. McArdle, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on May, 20, 2019. Sharon was born in Lowell on April 17, 1946 to Eugene and Florence McArdle. She attended Lowell Schools and was a member of the Keith Hall graduating class of 1964. Sharon's keen eye for fashion and passion for business was evident in her career choice. She began her career working in the candy shop at Sears in Lowell. She steadily rose through the ranks and worked many years there as a department manager. Ready for a new challenge, Sharon took the leap and opened the well regarded women's boutique Amanda's in Chelmsford. After closing Amanda's, she again assumed the role of department manager. She worked at various Marshall's locations throughout the North Shore and Merrimack Valley. She retired from TJX Corporation in 2010.
Sharon had many passions, among them were annual excursions to Nantucket with friends, dining out, regular gatherings with friends she made during her career, reading novels, playing solitaire on her iPhone, Super Bowl parties and cheering on her favorite Boston Sports Teams. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida. All of these adventures were made better when shared with her treasured friends, Jeannie McMahon and Marion Perreault. Sharon loved dogs and was a volunteer at German Shepherd Rescue of New England. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends. She cherished holidays and family gatherings.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Maureen Riendeau of Pelham, NH and her brother, Owen McArdle and his wife Dolores of Dracut. She is also survived by her nieces, Karen Burgoyne and her husband Joe, Susan Riendeau, and Kathy Gibbons and her husband Frank. McArdle In Lowell, May 20, 2019 at Home, Sharon McArdle, 73.
Family and friends may call at the Fay McCabe Funeral Home, 105 Moore Street, Lowell on WEDNESDAY, from 3 until 7 PM. Her Funeral Service will be on THURSDAY, at 10 AM, in the Funeral Home. Burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH.
ARRANGEMENTS BY
THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Sharon A. McArdle
Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2019